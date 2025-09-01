SCO meets Minsk's fundamental interests, opens up new prospects — Lukashenko

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is in Belarus' fundamental long-term interests and opens up new prospects, President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

"Belarus is proud to have become a full SCO member a year ago. This is in line with the fundamental long-term interests of our state and opens up additional prospects and broad areas of cooperation. Being part of the SCO family is our strategic choice," he said.