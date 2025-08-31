Israel is ready to continue operations targeting Hamas leaders — chief

TEL AVIV, August 31. /TASS/. Israel is ready to continue operations targeting Hamas leaders, including abroad, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said, commenting on the elimination of Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) is operating offensively, with initiative and operational superiority, across all arenas and at all times. In the Gaza Strip, yesterday we struck one of Hamas’ senior leaders, Abu Obaida, after most of Hamas’ leadership had already been eliminated. Our actions are not yet complete, most of the remaining Hamas’ leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well," the IDF quoted him as saying.

He also stressed that Israel continues efforts to return all the hostages who are still held in the Gaza Strip. "We will continue to act decisively to bring them back and will spare no effort, this is our moral mission," he pledged.