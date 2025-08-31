SCO helps promote more just world order, equitable global governance system — Xinhua

BEIJING, August 31. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has the potential to build a more just world order and an equitable global governance system, Xinhua said in a commentary ahead of the SCO Tianjin Summit, the organization’s largest.

"Against the backdrop of a turbulent and changing international landscape where power politics and regional conflicts persist, the SCO, as a key platform for unity and cooperation among Global South countries, is well-positioned to play a positive role in promoting a more equal, orderly and multipolar world, and in building a more just and equitable global governance system," the Chinese news agency said. According to it, the SCO emphasizes partnership and dialogue over alliance and confrontation, and is a model for a new form of international relations.

Political mutual trust between SCO member states has continued to deepen, and cooperation in various fields has been fruitful, Xinhua stated in the commentary. The SOC has become a more mature, and stronger organization, which makes it an important and constructive force in regional and international affairs, the commentary reads.

Cooperation in the security field has always been a priority area for the SCO, which, Xinhua continued, "has become an anchor of stability and an accelerator of development in the [Eurasian] region." Remarkable progress has been made between SCO member countries in cooperation in the economy, trade, and investment. Trade between China and its SCO allies, including observer states and dialogue partners, reached a record high $890 billion in 2024. Apart from traditional spheres, cooperation in green energy and digital economy is booming, the agency said.

China has always prioritized the SCO in its good neighborhood diplomacy, working toward a stronger SCO and building a closer SCO community "with a shared future," the news agency concluded.

SCO Tianjin Summit 2025

On August 31, the SCO summit kicks off in China’s northern city of Tianjin. The event will bring together the leaders of over 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, the summit will be the largest event in the organization's history. Apart from the leaders of SCO member states and some other nations, the summit will also involve the heads of ten international organizations, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

The Tianjin Declaration is expected to be signed at the summit. The leaders of SCO member states will also approve the 2035 SCO development strategy. In addition, statements are also expected to be issued on the 80th anniversaries of the United Nations and the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.