Hungary warns EU countries it will not tolerate criticism regarding elections

BUDAPEST, January 16. /TASS/. The Hungarian government has issued a firm warning to its European allies, asserting that it will not tolerate any criticism of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that such remarks have already begun to surface, particularly in light of the anticipated defeat of the opposition, which Brussels appears to be supporting.

"We will not accept any criticism or commentary regarding Hungary's elections," Szijjarto declared ahead of a meeting with EU ambassadors in Budapest. He stated that he had convened consultations with foreign diplomats to caution them against unacceptable conduct and to remind them of their responsibilities. In a video address broadcast on M1 television, Szijjarto pointed out that, with the opposition Tisza party expected to face defeat, accusations of electoral manipulation have already emerged, alongside efforts to discredit Hungary’s electoral system. "We strongly oppose this," he asserted. "We are not accustomed to criticizing the electoral systems of other countries, and we expect our system to be treated with the same respect."

He further warned, "I will make it clear to the ambassadors that any discussion, commentary, or criticism of Hungary’s electoral process will have consequences. They will find it very difficult to operate in Budapest in the future. It is absolutely certain that they will no longer be able to meet with any of the country’s leaders, and will be limited to interactions with officials no higher than deputy department heads." Szijjarto concluded by reaffirming Hungary’s stance: it expects respect for its sovereignty and insists that no ambassador serving in Budapest should discuss, comment on, or criticize the Hungarian elections.