China, Armenia establish strategic partnership

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at a meeting in Chinba’s Tianjin the establishment of a strategic partnership between Beijing and Yerevan.

"The establishment of a strategic partnership is an important milestone in the development of relations between the two countries," China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Xi Jinping as saying. According to him, Beijing and Yerevan should carry forward their traditional friendship, resolutely support each other, deepen cooperation in various fields, and strive for new achievements in bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping called for the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative to strengthen interconnectivity between China and Armenia and promote exchanges in education, science and technology, culture, and tourism.

The Chinese leader also noted that his country supports Armenia's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The SCO summit is being held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders of more than 20 countries, and heads of 10 international organizations are taking part in it. The Tianjin Declaration is scheduled to be signed during the summit. The leaders of the participating countries will also approve the SCO Development Strategy for 2035, which outlines key cooperation goals. In addition, statements are expected on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the UN and the victory in World War II.