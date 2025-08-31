Three-quarters of Britons unwilling to fight for country, poll shows

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. Nearly three-quarters of Britons are unwilling to fight for the country if it came under attack, The Sunday Express weekly reported, citing a poll.

According to the survey, 64% of those asked said they were not willing to join the armed forces in the event of war, with 6% saying they were unsure.

"The figures show that in every age bracket, the majority of respondents said they would be 'not very willing' or 'not willing at all' to serve, including 18 to 24 year olds, where 52% of those asked would be unwilling to serve, combined with 51% of 25 to 34 years olds," the paper notes.

Shadow Armed Forces Minister Mark Francois blamed the lack of enthusiasm amongst the population for a career in the military on the government.