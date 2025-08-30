WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the United States is no longer spending any funds on assistance to Ukraine and does not provide military equipment to Kiev directly.

"We were spending hundreds of billions of dollars in that war. Now we sell equipment to NATO. I got them to go from two to five (percent of GPD - TASS)," he said.

"We sell equipment to NATO. We don’t sell it to Ukraine," Trump added.

On July 14, Trump stated that Washington had decided to continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev, provided that Europe covers the costs of such deliveries. NATO will coordinate this process.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the West’s delivery of weapons to Kiev and support for training Ukrainian forces only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.