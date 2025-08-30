Trump confident trilateral summit involving Russia, US, Ukraine will take place

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that a trilateral summit involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine will take place in the future, though he is uncertain whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Vladimir Zelensky, Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller.

“A tri (trilateral summit — TASS) would happen. A bi, I don’t know about, but a tri will happen. But, you know, sometimes people aren’t ready for it. I say, I use the analogy. I’ve used it a couple of times. You have a child, and there’s another child in the lot, in the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging, swinging and swinging, and you want them to stop, and they keep going. After a little while, they’re very happy to stop,” he said.

On August 27, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian side remains committed to resolving the Ukrainian conflict preferably through political and diplomatic means.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized, Russia is ready to engage in negotiations on Ukraine in any format, provided that the process is honest and not reduced to drawing the United States into Europe’s military campaign.