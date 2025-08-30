Trump says security guarantees for Kiev will be provided primarily by Europe

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. Security guarantees for Ukraine will be provided primarily by European countries, while the United States is prepared to assist them, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller.

Trump was asked whether he would consider providing Ukraine with air support as part of such security guarantees. "Maybe we’ll do something. Look, I’d like to see something get solved. They’re not our soldiers, but there are, five to 7,000, mostly young people being killed every single week. If I could stop that and have a plane flying around the air every once in a while, it’s going to be mostly the Europeans, but we, we’d help them. They, you know, they sort of need it, and we’d help them if we could get something done," he said, emphasizing that he does not intend to send American troops to Ukraine.

"I don’t think it can be settled without a security guarantee of some kind, and we’re not going to have boots on the ground or anything else. But if we can help Europe," Trump added.

Trump further stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "not a US war" and that he inherited it from his predecessor in the White House. "I inherited this war. And all I’m trying to do is put out the flame," the President remarked.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, the US President noted that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot include protection under NATO. At the same time, he added that the United States would be ready to assist Europe.