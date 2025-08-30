MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andrey Parubiy is a consequence of the terrorist regime ruling in Ukraine and the political climate that emerged after the Maidan, independent Ukrainian lawmaker Artyom Dmitruk told TASS.

"The first and most important thing to note and convey to our readers is that this is a consequence of the terrorist regime in Ukraine. It stems from the Maidan and post-Maidan periods, post-Maidan politics, and the current regime," he pointed out.