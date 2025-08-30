Kiev pursues line of reducing multilateral cooperation in CIS — Russian permanent envoy

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Kiev remains intent on curtailing its involvement in multilateral activities within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), even as Ukraine continues to be bound by hundreds of agreements, Russia’s permanent representative to CIS bodies Andrey Grozov told TASS in an interview.

"Meanwhile, the Kiev authorities have decided to wrap up their cooperation within the CIS," he said.

According to Grozov, "officially, Kiev has not left the Commonwealth, but is moving towards withdrawing from multilateral agreements in all areas." He added that despite Ukraine’s formal participation in "over a hundred agreements," the country has "virtually shut down all work within multilateral cooperation mechanisms under CIS auspices.".