Kim Jong Un meets again with families of soldiers killed in Kursk region

SEOUL, August 30. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has again met with the families of military personnel who died during the liberation of the Kursk region, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

On August 29, the North Korean leader was accompanied by senior officials of the Central Committee of the Worker Party of Korea, military commanders and staff of revolutionary schools. Kim Jong Un expressed his condolences and comforted the families of the deceased, apologizing to them for the soldiers’ lives not having been saved.

"Why is our army so heroic? It does not know how to surrender, nothing is impossible for it and it always wins in battle," said Kim Jong Un. His speech moved those present, KCNA reported. The North Korean leader presented the families with portraits of the fallen soldiers, wrapped in national flags. He then took photographs with the family members.

Earlier in August, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un awarded medals to commanders and soldiers of the Korean People’s Army. During his speech, a memorial wall stood behind him, displaying portraits of 101 individuals. Kim Jong Un pinned the medals to the photographs of the fallen soldiers. Family members of the military personnel attended this ceremony. This summer, footage was released showing Kim Jong Un personally receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers upon their return to their homeland.