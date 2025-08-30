Putin calls Xi Jinping true leader, strong-willed statesman

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin described his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a true leader and a strong-willed statesman who sets an example of what equal dialogue with foreign partners should look like.

"President Xi Jinping treats his country’s history with utmost respect; I know this from personal communication with him. He is a true leader of a great world power, a man of strong will, endowed with strategic vision and a global outlook, and unwavering in his commitment to national interests. It is of exceptional importance for China that such a person stands at the helm at this challenging, pivotal moment in international affairs. The President of China sets an example for the entire world of what a respectful and equitable dialogue with foreign partners can and should be today. In Russia, we deeply value the Chinese leader's genuine commitment to advancing our comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," Putin stated in a written interview with Xinhua ahead of his visit to China.