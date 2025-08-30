Russia, China jointly improved functioning of G20, APEC — Putin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China has positively shaped the work of multilateral formats such as the G20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a written interview with the Xinhua News Agency ahead of his visit to China.

"Close cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has positively shaped the work of leading economic forums, including the G20 and APEC. Within the G20, together with like-minded nations, and especially BRICS members, we have redirected the agenda towards issues of real importance to the Global Majority, strengthened the format by including the African Union, and deepened the synergies between the G20 and BRICS," Putin said.