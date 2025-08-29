Germany, France oppose limiting size, capability of Ukrainian army — statement

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. Germany and France believe that Ukraine should receive "credible" security guarantees, which, in their view, primarily consist in supporting the Ukrainian army, says a statement issued after a meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council. The document is published on the website of the German government.

It does not mention sending Western troops to Ukraine to ensure truce.

"Germany and France agree that Ukraine should be provided with credible security guarantees, including by ensuring constant supply and financing of weapons during the war, training and providing intelligence, developing the future Ukrainian army model without restrictions on the numbers and abilities, by speeding up work of the Coalition of the Willing to create so-called safety forces and develop future security guarantees from American and European partners for Ukraine," the document says.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that security guarantees in the Ukrainian settlement should be resolved "by consensus, taking into account Russia’s basic interests." He also said that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.