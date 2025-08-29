Merz expects conflict in Ukraine to last ‘many more months’

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated that the conflict in Ukraine is likely to persist for many more months. Speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Toulon, which was broadcast by Welt TV, Merz emphasized the need for sustained preparedness.

"This war will probably last many more months," Merz stated. "We must be ready for this - indeed, we are prepared - working closely with our European partners, the Americans, and the so-called ‘coalition of the willing.’"

He added, "Next week, we will revisit our strategies and decide on the next steps. I strongly believe in the importance of a unified approach - Europeans and Americans discussing thoroughly the path forward." Merz also acknowledged that the process will be lengthy and will demand considerable patience from all involved.