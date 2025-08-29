Conflict between Ukraine, Russia poses no threat to EU, NATO — Hungarian MFA

BUDAPEST, August 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated at the annual Transit political festival in Tihany on Lake Balaton that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia does not threaten the security of EU and NATO countries and should not be used as a justification for military involvement.

He challenged claims by some European politicians suggesting that Ukraine's actions in the conflict are defending European security. Szijjarto emphasized, "It is a huge political lie that European countries that are members of the EU or NATO are under threat. I do not consider this a real threat to their security. If we are not attacked, then this is not our war, but Ukraine's, so they are not fighting for us."

The minister also warned against the possibility of provocation from Kiev aimed at pulling other nations into the war, stating, "We did not start this, we are not responsible for it, and we will not take part in this war, but we must be prepared for the most severe provocation from Kiev to drag us into the conflict."

He reaffirmed Hungary’s stance of strategic neutrality, saying, "Hungary intends, first and foremost, to stay aloof from the war and to adhere to an economic neutrality strategy." This approach focuses on fostering beneficial economic relations with both Western allies and Eastern partners, which Szijjarto considers essential for Hungary’s security, prosperity, and strength.

Acknowledging the challenges, he added, "This is not an easy task because everyone in Europe wants to force us to do the opposite."