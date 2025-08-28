Palestinians from refugee camps south of Litani River surrender weapons to Lebanese army

BEIRUT, August 28. /TASS/. The Lebanese army command launched the second phase of its operation to disarm Palestinian units on Thursday, covering refugee camps located south of the Litani River, the army’s press service reported on X.

"In accordance with the decision of the political leadership and in coordination with the Palestinian side, the process of transferring heavy and medium weapons to Lebanese special units has begun in the Burj al-Shamali, Rashidiya and El-Bass camps in the vicinity of Tyre," the statement reads, noting that a large quantity of ammunition had been removed from these camps.

Head of Palestinian security forces in southern Lebanon, Colonel Jihad Sharif, told journalists that no incidents were recorded during the weapons handover in the three southern camps. "The disarmament process will continue with full seriousness and is a strategic decision that opens the transition to a new phase of Lebanese-Palestinian relations," he stated.

The first phase of the operation was conducted on August 21, covering Palestinian forces in the Burj el-Barajneh refugee camp located on the southern outskirts of Beirut.

As stated by Palestinian President’s Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh to the WAFA news agency, the joint monitoring committee established by the parties to oversee the situation in Palestinian camps in Lebanon will take measures "to improve the humanitarian living conditions of refugees." According to him, bilateral agreements also provide for ensuring the social and economic rights of Palestinians in Lebanon.

There are 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon housing at least 500,000 people. The first refugees settled there following the Arab-Israeli war of 1948. Local authorities have refused to naturalize Palestinians and support their right to return to their homeland in accordance with UN resolutions. Within the camps, Palestinians enjoy autonomy and are responsible for security.