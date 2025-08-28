Ukraine, allies fail to prepare security guarantees draft by weekend

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine and its Western allies have announced that the long-promised security guarantee agreement draft will not be finalized by the end of this week, contrary to their original plans. Instead, they now intend to complete the document next week, according to Vladimir Zelensky’s Telegram update.

"There was much discussion about security guarantees. Our national security advisers are actively working on each specific component, and the entire framework will be formalized on paper next week," Zelensky explained. Following a meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, Zelensky initially stated that Ukraine and its partners would outline the structure of security guarantees within 7-10 days. He later clarified that the work would be completed by the week's end. However, reports from Western media suggest that disagreements have emerged among Kiev and its supporting nations, particularly over whether the guarantees should include the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the issue in an interview with NBC News. He emphasized that the resolution of security arrangements related to Ukraine must be achieved through consensus, respecting Russia’s core interests. Lavrov also reaffirmed Russia’s stance that guaranteeing Ukraine's security through foreign military intervention within Ukrainian territory remains unacceptable.