UK Foreign Office summons Russian envoy over damage to British Council building in Kiev

LONDON, August 28. /TASS/. The UK Foreign Office has summoned Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin following damage to the Kiev office of the British Council, an organization recognized as undesirable in Russia, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

"We have summoned the Russian Ambassador. The killing and destruction must stop," Lammy wrote on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier confirmed that the British Council building in Kiev had been damaged in overnight air strikes. The organization’s office in Ukraine said the facility "has been severely damaged and will be closed to visitors until further notice.".