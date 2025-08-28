Trump’s trade policy facilitates BRICS, Indian-Russian relations strengthening — expert

NEW DELHI, August 28. /TASS/. The trade policy of US President Donald Trump and introduction of tariffs and secondary sanctions contributes to strengthening of BRICS and Russian-Indian relations, said Tarun Kumar, the Geopolitical Commentator and the National Coordinator of the People’s Forum for a Multipolar World.

"The imposition of tariffs and unilateral trade restrictions aimed at undermining India's economic growth has had a lasting impact on sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology. This strategy has not only intended to hurt India's economic trajectory but also sought to complicate India’s strategic relationships, notably with Russia — a country with which India shares a long-standing partnership," Kumar told TASS.

"Contrary to efforts aimed at driving a wedge between New Delhi and Moscow, India and Russia have recently drawn closer, solidifying their bilateral ties through persistent diplomacy and expanding cooperation," the expert stressed. The proactive discussion of the free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union serves as a confirmation to that, he noted.

"In a world grappling with shifting alliances, geopolitical complexities, and economic uncertainties, India and Russia are forging ahead with a renewed partnership to uphold their sovereignty," the expert said. "This evolving relationship gains significance as the BRICS bloc stands united, challenging hegemonic economic coercion and fostering cooperation that promises to redefine international trade and diplomacy," Kumar added.

"India's proactive engagement with BRICS reflects its commitment to advancing global multipolarity, ensuring that economic and political power is not concentrated in the hands of a few," the expert stressed. "Through this coalition, India and Russia find common ground in promoting fair trade practices, resisting protectionism, and supporting peaceful cooperation, steering the world towards a more balanced and equitable international order," Kumar noted.