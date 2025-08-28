Ukrainian armed forces acknowledge that one of their military ships was hit

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmitry Pletenchuk confirmed that one of Ukraine's military ships was hit.

"We confirm the fact. <...> The consequences are being dealt with," the RBC-Ukraine news agency quoted him as saying. The name of the ship has not been specified. Pletenchuk added that several crew members are missing.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry reported that a Russian naval drone sank the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the Danube River estuary. The ship sank as a result of the attack.