Turkey ready to facilitate high-level Russia-Ukraine contacts — Erdogan

ANKARA, August 28. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured Vladimir Zelensky in a phone call that Ankara is ready to fully support high-level contacts between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan’s office said after the conversation.

"During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, and broader regional and global issues. Our president emphasized that a fair settlement of the Ukrainian-Russian war is possible, that negotiations between the parties should continue, and that Turkey is prepared to do everything necessary to facilitate high-level contacts that could open the way to peace," the statement reads.

Erdogan also noted that he is "closely following the contacts [between Russia and the US] in Alaska and [between the US, Ukraine, and Europe] in Washington." He added that Turkey will continue its efforts to end the conflict, help establish lasting peace, and contribute to Ukraine’s security in the post-conflict period.