IDF destroys several Hamas tunnels in the northern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has destroyed several tunnels belonging to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the area of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip over the past twenty-four hours, the army’s press service reported.

"Over the past day, the troops dismantled several underground routes that were used by Hamas in the Jabaliya area. <...> In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground," the statement said.

Furthermore, "in the southern Gaza Strip, the troops eliminated several terrorists and dismantled several terrorist infrastructure sites," the press service continued. Specifically, "IDF troops continue to operate in Khan Yunis in order to establish operational control of the ‘Magen Oz’ Corridor, connecting the eastern and western parts of the city," the agency added.