Yerevan under no obligation to Baku to change its Constitution — Armenia’s top diplomat

YEREVAN, August 27. /TASS/. Armenia has not assumed any obligations to Azerbaijan to amend its Constitution, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a TV interview.

"The Constitution was not discussed in Washington, and we are under no obligations to any third country to change our Constitution," Armenia’s top diplomat noted.

Earlier, Azerbaijan said that it would be ready to sign a final peace agreement with Armenia once any reference to the Declaration of Independence containing a provision about Nagorno-Karabakh is removed from its Constitution.

Even as Armenia maintains that it has no intention to amend the Constitution at Azerbaijan’s request, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other officials have said they are discussing changing the basic law in a move that allegedly has nothing to do with Azerbaijani demands. Meanwhile, the Armenian opposition claims that Pashinyan has been making ambiguous statements and that amending the Constitution would in fact implement a precondition put forward by Azerbaijan.

At a meeting in Washington on August 8, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed the text of a prearranged agreement on establishing peace and restoring relations between the two countries. After that, Pashinyan said that peace had been established in the region.