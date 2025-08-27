Belarus surrounded by military threats despite peace initiatives — top security official

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. The level of military threats around Belarus keeps rising despite Minsk’s peace initiatives, Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said.

"We see military conflicts erupting in different corners of the world. The 21st century is filled with all kinds of negative events. The situation around our country is no exception. Belarus is in the center of the European continent. That is why all the processes developing in the world also concern our country. Unfortunately, the level of military threats around our country continues to increase, despite the peace initiatives and proposals voiced by the president. Sadly, they are ignored by our European neighbors," he told reporters.

According to him, the hostile rhetoric aimed at Belarus is also growing. "We see only unfriendly steps from our European neighbors regarding our country. We are accused of being a threat to the European continent, no matter how absurd that sounds," Volfovich noted.

He emphasized that Minsk is not focusing on militarization or expanding its armed forces. "We see Poland and the Baltic states strengthening their armed forces. We hear their rhetoric against us. Western curators, instigated by our fugitive opposition figures, continue to attempt to destabilize the situation in the country," the top security official explained.