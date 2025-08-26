Stagnation in Nord Stream case may spark similar incidents — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 27. /TASS/. The lack of progress in the UN Security Council’s discussions on the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines raises the risk of similar terrorist attacks elsewhere, Russia’s acting permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, warned.

"Just think about what an inspiring signal the Council’s inaction sends to terrorist organizations. They have effectively received ready-made instructions on how to carry out such an attack, while also seeing that the international community will neither respond adequately nor hold those who ordered the attack accountable. If the Council fails to move forward on the Nord Stream case, similar incidents in other parts of the world cannot be ruled out," Polyansky said at a Security Council meeting requested by Russia.