Israeli security cabinet to discuss Gaza City seizure plans on August 31 — media

TEL AVIV, August 26. /TASS/. The Israeli security cabinet ended its three-hour meeting without discussing the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, the Ynet portal reported.

The meeting that was supposed to discuss a plan for taking control of Gaza City focused on considering the situation in the region instead. According to Ynet, operations plans for Gaza will be discussed at a security cabinet meeting on August 31.

In a video address from the Gaza Strip on August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had arrived in the Palestinian enclave to approve the plan for taking control of Gaza City. He also said that he had ordered "immediate talks for the release of all hostages and ending the war under conditions acceptable to Israel." According to Netanyahu, defeating Hamas and freeing all hostages will happen simultaneously.

On the same day, adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office Dmitri Gendelman told TASS that Netanyahu had greenlighted military plans to take control of Gaza City and defeat Hamas. The issue of sending a delegation to Qatar or Egypt is being considered by the prime minister and his cabinet, Gendelman specified.

On August 18, Gendelman confirmed to TASS that Israel had received a response on the Gaza deal from Hamas via mediators. Later on August 18, Netanyahu visited the IDF troops in the enclave and said that the radical Palestinian movement was currently under "immense pressure." On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized a plan for the capture of Gaza City, giving the operation the codename Gideon’s Chariots-2.