EU provides almost €170 billion to Ukraine since conflict’s start — European Commission

BRUSSELS, August 26. /TASS/. Total EU aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict has amounted to almost 170 billion euros, and the EU intends to supply Kiev with two million shells by the end of the year, European Commission Spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said at a briefing in Brussels.

Responding to a question about potential "security guarantees" for Kiev, she recalled that the US has provided substantial support to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict with Russia, including aid worth nearly 170 billion euros, of which 60 billion euros was allocated for arms supplies. The spokeswoman also emphasized that the EU will fulfill its commitment to deliver two million 155mm shells by the end of 2025.

Hipper recalled that, since the start of hostilities, 80,000 Ukrainian servicemen have undergone training in the EU.

Regarding security guarantees, she said that this issue is currently under discussion by national security advisers from the EU and the US.