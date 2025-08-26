TSKHINVALI, August 26. /TASS/. By recognizing South Ossetia on August 26, 2008, Russia saved the civilian population from genocide and ethnic cleansing, as well as defended international law, head of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev stated while speaking at a ceremony dedicated to the 17th anniversary of the republic’s independence, as recognized by Russia.

Gagloev noted that South Ossetia’s path to broad international recognition remains difficult: international organizations, including the UN, and many countries, under the influence of Georgian propaganda, continue to ignore the realities that emerged in August 2008.

"However, we must understand: international law is not limited to voting in the General Assembly. It includes the right of peoples to self-determination, which is enshrined in the UN Charter and other international documents. It includes the protection of civilians from genocide and ethnic cleansing. By recognizing South Ossetia, Russia did not violate international law, but defended it instead. Forcing Georgia into peace and the recognition of South Ossetia in August 2008 was not an act of aggression, as Georgian propaganda tries to suggest. Russia’s actions were a humanitarian intervention driven by the necessity to save the lives of thousands of people," the president stressed.

According to Gagloev, South Ossetia does not expect the whole world to immediately recognize the republic, but the world should hear the truth about what happened in August 2008. He called for increased diplomatic efforts and work to strengthen and promote the republic’s positions, relying on the fundamental principles of international law.

"The recognition of South Ossetia’s independence is not only an important political step taken by Russia following forcing Georgia into peace. It is also a responsibility before Russia, which saw in South Ossetia a courageous, proud, freedom-loving people ready to go to the end for their country," Gagloev emphasized.

On August 26, South Ossetia celebrates the 17th anniversary of the recognition of the republic’s independence by Russia. Throughout the republic, festive events, national exhibitions and concerts are held on this day.

Recognition of independence

In the early hours of August 8, 2008, Georgia launched an armed attack on South Ossetia. Russia moved to defend the republic’s citizens, many of whom had obtained Russian citizenship by then, as well as its peacekeepers, who had been stationed in the region since 1992. More than 1,000 people, including 72 Russian servicemen, were killed in the five-day military conflict. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former Georgian autonomous region.