Yerevan, London agree to raise relations up to strategic partnership level

YEREVAN, August 26. /TASS/. Armenia and the United Kingdom have agreed to bring their relations up to the level of strategic partnership, the Armenian foreign ministry said after a meeting between Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Konstanyan and visiting UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty.

"The sides agreed on raising the level of relations to strategic partnership. The sides discussed expanding cooperation in the areas of security and defense, including future high-level contacts, the exchange of military attaches on defense issues, as well as closer cooperation in the sphere of cybersecurity and countering hybrid threats," it said.