No official response from Israel to mediators’ proposal on Gaza — Qatari foreign ministry

DOHA, August 26. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have still not officially responded to the mediators’ proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, part of a strategic effort to delay the deal, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, advisor to the Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the foreign ministry, announced.

"The proposal has been presented. This proposal is 98% in line with the requirements that Israel put forward several weeks ago. It is they who are not responding at this time. Therefore, the entire responsibility lies with the Israeli side, which has not reacted to the official proposal put forward by the mediators and approved by Hamas" he told reporters.

When asked about Israel possibly changing the venue for the negotiations, the spokesperson for the Qatari foreign ministry noted that all this represents "tactical maneuvers, attempts to delay the conclusion of the agreement." "I do not consider the international community stupid. You know, we are aware of the meaning behind these maneuvers," he added.

"Until we receive a response, an official response, stating why the Israeli side does not intend to accept the agreement that is currently on the table, everything else is a private matter," al-Ansari emphasized. Qatar, he continued, does not see any positive changes on the ground in the Gaza Strip, only threats of occupation of Gaza City, attacks on journalists and civilians waiting for aid.

In March, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the enclave, violating the ceasefire established earlier in January. During several rounds of indirect talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to agree on the terms of a new agreement. On August 8, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. On August 18, Israel received Hamas’s positive response to the proposal for a deal concerning Gaza from mediators. On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City. According to the Kan state broadcaster, IDF units have already begun combat operations in the suburbs of Gaza, preparing to expand the offensive.