MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The decision by Polish authorities to stop funding Starlink satellite Internet for Ukraine is unlikely to significantly affect Ukraine’s armed forces. According to Denis Fedutinov, an expert in unmanned aviation, this move may serve as a bargaining tactic on Poland’s part or could simply shift the financial burden to another sponsor.

Fedutinov explained that while disconnecting Ukrainian users from Starlink could potentially disrupt military operations - reducing troop coordination and limiting the control of unmanned vehicles - there are strong reasons to believe such a step may not be carried out. "Perhaps Poland is weary of covering the costs, and another party will take on this financial responsibility," he suggested. Alternatively, the move might be part of a strategic negotiation.

He emphasized that the Starlink system plays a crucial role in enhancing Ukraine’s military capabilities. "When integrated with other military and special systems, Starlink significantly boosts operational effectiveness. It provides ground units with independent communication channels with command, and is frequently employed to control drones - extending their operational range beyond line-of-sight limits and reducing their vulnerability to electronic warfare," Fedutinov noted. He added that Starlink is also used to operate unmanned boats, which have emerged as a major threat to Russian naval vessels and infrastructure in recent years.

Earlier, Polish Digitalization Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski announced that Poland would end funding for Starlink in Ukraine, citing opposition from President Karol Nawrocki, who vetoed legislation aimed at extending aid and granting a special status to Ukrainian refugees.