Ukraine’s strikes against Druzhba pipeline equivalent to attacking Hungary — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s strikes targeting the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure are essentially equivalent to an attack against Hungary and Slovakia that receive feedstock from Russia over this route, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on actions of Ukraine and its threats against neighboring countries.

"These attacks are aimed against Hungary and Slovakia, they inflict damage to Hungary and Slovakia and not to Russia," the minister said.

Kiev, backed by Brussels that keeps silence on pipeline attacks, attempts thereby to exert pressure on Budapest to make it change the stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine and its accession to the EU, the minister added.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure by drones and missiles last week. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were halted for the oil pipeline repair time.