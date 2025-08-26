Europe’s security and competitiveness depend on Russia — Hungarian foreign minister

BUDAPEST, August 26. /TASS/. Europe cannot ensure its security or competitiveness without Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday, speaking on the YouTube program "Hour of Fighters."

"Russia is in Europe, and without it there can be no European security. But I will say more: without Russia, there can be no European competitiveness," the foreign minister said. "I am confident that without Russia, Europe will not be competitive, because the decline in European competitiveness coincided with the time when the growth model of the European economy was destroyed. For decades, this model combined Russia’s natural resources, including energy, with advanced Western technologies, creating a stable foundation for the European economy," Szijjarto explained.

He said that European competitiveness "was destroyed as a result of Brussels’ policies." "There is now neither the old model of economic growth nor the new one to replace it. Unfortunately, this is one of the reasons – possibly the main reason – for the sharp decline in European competitiveness, which is only ignored by those who have no understanding of economics or who try to deny reality," the minister added.

Szijjarto argued that the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, made a serious mistake by imposing sanctions on Russia and rejecting Russian energy supplies in an effort to support Ukraine at the cost of Europe’s own interests.

"The European Commission has ceased to exist because it stopped being European and became a Ukrainian commission," he said.

According to him, Europe should resume dialogue with Russia, following the example of the United States. "I believe Europe would act correctly if it pursued its own interests and followed the path of [U.S. President] Donald Trump. A Europe-Russia summit should be held as soon as possible," Szijjarto said.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on leaders of major EU countries, particularly France and Germany, to urgently hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.