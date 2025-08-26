Russian diplomats’ movement in Schengen zone could be curbed — Czech foreign ministry

BRUSSELS, August 26. /TASS/. The new 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia may include restrictions on the free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone, Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said.

"I will continue pushing for ending the free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone," he said in an interview with Politico, adding that it is "an unnecessary privilege."

A number of other unnamed EU diplomats emphasized that the new package of anti-Russian sanctions is unlikely to include restrictions related to the purchase of Russian energy resources. The publication notes that the new sanctions will target the so-called "shadow fleet" and companies that, according to the West, help Russia circumvent economic restrictions.

Some experts believe that the new sanctions package will not affect Russian oil. "We do not expect the 19th sanctions package to include any significant sanctions on Russian oil. <...> We believe there is limited opportunity for further sanctions at this time," an analyst at the consulting firm ICIS Ajay Parmar noted.

On July 18, the EU adopted the 18th package of sanctions aimed at the oil and banking sectors of the Russian economy. It includes banning the EU countries from purchasing petroleum products made from Russian oil, if they are not produced in the United States, Great Britain and Canada, and introduced restrictions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, three of the four strands of which were destroyed by sabotage. The EU also lowered the ceiling on the Russian oil prices to $47.6 per barrel, and included in its blacklist 105 tankers that transport Russian oil under market contracts, ignoring attempts to set a price ceiling.