Australia to be held liable for declaring Iranian envoy persona non grata

TEHRAN, August 26. /TASS/. Iran will take reciprocal measures against Australia which declared the Iranian ambassador persona non grata and accused Tehran of supporting antisemitism, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"No doubt, any negative steps in the sphere of diplomacy will receive a proportionate response," he said at a weekly press conference.

The diplomat added that there is no place for antisemitism in Tehran’s policy. In his opinion, Australia is seeking to make up for its own passivity with regard to Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Australia declared the Iranian envoy persona non grata and announced that it is suspending the operations of its embassy in the Islamic Republic for security reasons. Canberra also accused Tehran of supporting antisemitism.