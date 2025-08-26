Kiev willing to hold talks between leaders in any location, top Ukrainian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga has said that Kiev is prepared to hold talks at the level of leaders in any location.

"I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to take next steps to peace. We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any formats and geographies," he wrote on the X social network following a phone conversation with top European diplomats and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. Following the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited his US counterpart Donald Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.

Later, Lavrov stated that Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format as long as the process is honest and does not come down to drawing the US into Europe’s militant campaign.

Citing three White House officials, CNN reported that Washington was considering Hungary and Switzerland as possible locations for holding a meeting between Putin and Vladimir Zelensky as well as a subsequent trilateral summit with Trump’s participation.