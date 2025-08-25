American specialists studying experience of combat uses of drones — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. American specialists are studying the experience of the use of combat drones during the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

"There has not been a war like this since the Second World War. This is the biggest thing that's happened in terms of warfare," he said during a meeting with visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, he said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

"It's a whole new form of fighting. It's a drone fighting. It's a drone war." He said. "A drone war never existed before, and we're actually studying it, from the standpoint of Pete Hegseth and everybody. We're studying it and studying it very carefully. This is a whole new form of war."