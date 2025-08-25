Trump believes Gaza conflict to be resolved in two to three weeks

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that it will be possible to finally resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip within two to three weeks.

"I think within the next two to three weeks you can have pretty good, conclusive ending, and it's a hard thing to say, because they've been fighting for thousands of years. That's been a hotbed forever, but I think we're doing a very good job," he told reporters during a meeting at the White House with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and interrupting the ceasefire regime established in January. It explained this by the refusal of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas from the proposals put forward by mediators and Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff, stating that the purpose of the operation is the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of the hostilities.

On August 8, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. On August 20, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan.