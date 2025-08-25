No specifics as of yet regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, says US President Trump

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that specifics of security guarantees for Ukraine had not yet been discussed and added that significant commitments in this regard should be undertaken by European countries.

"<…> security guarantees, because we haven't even discussed the specifics of it. And we'll see. Number one, Europe is going to give them significant security guarantees, and they should, because they're right there," Trump said at a news conference at the White House after he signed a number of important documents.

"But we'll be involved from the standpoint of backup," the US president added.

Following his visit to Washington on August 18, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky announced that plans were underway to formulate and put on paper security guarantees for his country by the end of August.

Two meetings on Ukraine were held on August 19, including a video conference call of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ and an online EU summit. Both events addressed the outcomes of the recent Russia-US summit in Alaska and US President Donald Trump’s talks with Zelensky and a number of European leaders, as well as the security guarantees that could be provided to Ukraine after hostilities are over.

Late last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated to press that the United States would discuss with Russia security guarantees for Ukraine that would be acceptable to Moscow. In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated earlier that security guarantees for Ukraine could not include protection from NATO, adding that "there will be some form of security," but did not provide details.

Russia considers the principle of collectively providing guarantees for Ukraine relevant, while Moscow rejects security guarantees for Ukraine based on the logic of confrontation with Russia.

August 15 Anchorage Summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

On August 18, US President Donald Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.