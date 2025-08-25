BUDAPEST, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine does not deserve being a member of the European Union because it blows up gas pipelines in the community's member states and attacks an oil pipeline that supplies oil to EU industrial enterprises, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office, said at a briefing.

"EU member status is unacceptable for a country that wants to jeopardize the energy security of the community's member states with such actions as blowing up a gas pipeline in a third country," he said regarding the involvement of Ukrainian special services in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

The head of the prime minister's office voiced a demand to stop striking the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"Ukraine should not jeopardize Hungary's energy security. It should stop attacking the energy supply route to Hungary," Gulyas said stressing that the attacks on Druzhba do not harm Russia, but Hungary and Slovakia, which are EU members.

He recalled that Hungary is "the number one supplier of electricity to Ukraine."

"Without us, Ukraine's energy security would not be ensured," the official noted.

Earlier, Budapest warned Kiev that it could stop electricity supplies if it refused to stop hostile actions. Gulyas also said that Hungary demands that the EU leadership fulfill its obligations and force Ukraine to stop attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. He recalled that on January 27, the European Commission gave written assurances that it would provide guarantees of energy security to Hungary and Slovakia in light of Ukraine's actions.