Zelensky calls for $1bln monthly to fund arms purchases from US

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine needs at least $1 billion a month to purchase weapons from the United States, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"Norway has joined the PURL program, which facilitates the purchase of weapons from the United States of America, and our goal is to fill this coffer with at least a billion dollars a month," he said at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who is in Kiev on a visit.

Under the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List), launched on July 14, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from American stocks.

After Russia launched its special military operation, Kiev's Western allies have repeatedly increased arms supplies to Ukraine and are allocating new aid packages. At the same time, Kiev continues to ask for more military aid.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the West's sending of weapons to Kiev and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.