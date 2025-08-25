Trump likens political situation in South Korea to revolution or purges

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has compared the political situation in South Korea to "purges or revolution."

"WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the American leader said on Truth Social.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained on July 9 as part of an investigation into the events of martial law on December 3, 2024. The ex-president's defenders insist that his arrest was "illegal and unjustified" both in substance and from a procedural point of view. The former head of state is charged with five counts, which include forgery of documents due to alleged violations at a cabinet meeting, obstruction of government authorities in execution, and an attempt to destroy evidence.

The first time Yoon Suk Yeol got into jail was in January as part of an investigation of a criminal case on rebellion. Then officials of the anti-corruption body came to the detention center several times to forcibly interrogate him, but failed. Representatives of Yoon Suk Yeol, in particular, took advantage of the rule that prohibits interrogating a suspect without his consent at night.

Yoon Suk Yeol was released from custody in March, but the Constitutional Court removed him from office in April.

Early presidential elections were held in the country on June 3. Lee Jae-Myung, representing the opposition Democratic Party Toburo, won 49.4% of the vote, while Kim Moon-soo, a candidate from the conservative Civil Force Party, won 41.1%. The new president assumed his duties on June 4.