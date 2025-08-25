Zelensky, Kellogg to talk preps for possible meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky announced that he will discuss preparations for a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with US officials.

On Monday, Zelensky plans to raise the issue with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who is currently visiting Kiev. By the end of the week, talks are expected with US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Today we will have a meeting with Kellogg to continue discussing this topic and develop preparations for possible future meetings with the Russian side. At the end of the week, we will have a meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams, with the people you mentioned, or some of them (Vance, Rubio, and Witkoff - TASS)," Zelensky said, answering questions from reporters after a meeting in Kiev with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

On August 15, Putin and Trump held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The meeting, which lasted about three hours, was focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. On August 18, Trump hosted Zelensky and a number of European leaders at the White House. The US president also called up Putin. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, their conversation lasted about 40 minutes. After that, Trump announced that he had begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

On August 19, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Vance, Rubio, and Witkoff would coordinate efforts with Russia and Ukraine to facilitate a meeting between Putin and Zelensky as soon as possible.