Police detain protesters trying to break into Indonesian parliament

TOKYO, August 25. /TASS/. The Jakarta police have detained numerous protesters for trying to break into the Indonesian parliament, Central Jakarta Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro said.

"A total of 15 people were detained. Four of them are high school students, the rest are alleged members of anarchist groups," the Jakarta Globe newspaper quoted the police chief as saying. He said the detentions began after hundreds of protesters tried to break through the gates of the parliamentary complex.

According to the newspaper, some demonstrators threw stones at the law enforcement officers, who had to use tear gas in response.

More than a thousand demonstrators gathered outside the Indonesian parliament building. They put forward various demands, including that laws be enacted on the confiscation of assets from corrupt officials, abolition of high allowances for deputies and dissolution of the legislature.