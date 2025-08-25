Death toll from Israel’s strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Strip up to 20 — TV

CAIRO, August 25. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 20, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to the television channel, there are five journalists and four hospital employees are among those killed.

Gaza’s health ministry said earlier in the day that eight people had been killed in two Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital. According to the ministry, the first strike hit the fourth floor of the medical facility, and the second strike followed when rescuers arrived at the building to clear the rubble and search for those killed and injured.

On June 9, 2025, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that Nasser Hospital remained the only functioning public medical facility in the southern Gaza Strip.