Vice chancellor says Germany prepared to join security guarantees for Ukraine

BERLIN, August 25. /TASS/. Berlin is prepared to take part in security guarantees for Ukraine, German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said during a visit to Kiev.

"For three and a half years of war, we have been making it clear that we don’t act as if nothing is happening and that we are on the Ukrainians’ side. This will also go for the issue of security guarantees," the DPA news agency quoted him as saying. Klingbeil stated that there were "various options" for providing such guarantees to Kiev, while talks on the matter were at an early stage.

Two meetings on Ukraine were held on August 19, including a video conference call of the "coalition of the willing and an online EU summit. Both events addressed the outcomes of the recent Russia-US summit in Alaska and US President Donald Trump’s talks with Vladimir Zelensky and a number of European leaders, as well as the security guarantees that could be provided to Ukraine after hostilities are over.