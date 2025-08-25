EU to discuss new options of using proceeds from frozen Russian assets — Politico

BRUSSELS, August 25. /TASS/. EU countries will discuss further steps to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets in the West, as well as a 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, this week, the European Politico edition reported.

According to a letter from the Danish EU presidency seen by Politico, a meeting of heads of the Union’s foreign policy departments will take place on August 31. Its main focus will be increasing pressure on Moscow to force it to conclude a truce, which means a discussion of the future sanctions package, as well as further options of using the proceeds from Russia's frozen assets.

European defense ministers will also meet face-to-face on Thursday and Friday to discuss military aid to Kiev and support for Ukraine's military industry, according to a European diplomat. The official agenda does not include the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine in the framework of possible peace agreements, though it is expected that this topic will also be raised during the discussions, Politico said.