Ukraine crisis

China has no plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

"China’s stance on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," Lin Jian noted
BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. China does not intend to deploy a military contingent in Ukraine as part of security guarantees, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing, commenting on a report by Die Welt newspaper.

"This information is false. China’s stance on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Die Welt, citing sources, reported that the Chinese side was prepared to deploy its military contingent in Ukraine within the framework of a peacekeeping mission.

European politicians have increasingly raised the issue of the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine in order to settle the crisis as part of security guarantees following the August 18 meeting in Washington between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Moscow is against the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any way of ensuring Ukraine’s security guarantees via "foreign military intervention on any part of Ukrainian territory" will be unacceptable to Russia.

China
Ukraine crisis
Polish Interior Ministry says deportation awaits Ukranians who disrupt public order
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stressed that Ukrainians, despite their special status as "war refugees," will not be given any special treatment
Ukraine’s attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline do not benefit Kiev — Slovak foreign minister
Juraj Blanar called for an early end to the conflict in Ukraine
Iran hopes to start gas supplies from Russia in near future — ambassador to Moscow
"We are currently negotiating with Gazprom, and almost all issues have been resolved," Kazem Jalali said
Latest situation update from Kharkov military administration chief Vitaly Ganchev
The situation around Kupyansk remains tense, according to Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov military-civil administration
Money-like leaflets prompt more Ukrainian surrenders — Russian serviceman
The leaflets are scattered from drones over forest belts where enemy positions are located, as well as over populated areas
IAEA reaction to Ukraine’s attack on Kursk nuclear power plant muted — envoy
On the night of August 24, the air defense systems destroyed Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicle near the Kursk power station
Kiev presents Flamingo as its own product, hides collapse of military industry — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that Ukraine’s actual military-technical capacity has been severely diminished by systematic, high-precision strikes carried out by the Russian Armed Forces, utilizing advanced complexes and strike drones
Belarusian leader highlights Putin’s refusal to hit Kiev with Oreshnik missiles
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russia had the opportunity to use the missile system against sensitive Kiev targets, but chose not to do that because Moscow in general is committed to peaceful settlement
Payment with Mir cards will be possible throughout Iran by year-end — envoy to Russia
Governor of the Central Bank of Islamic Republic Mohammad Reza Farzin said last summer that Moscow and Tehran had finalized integration of Russia’s Mir and Iran’s Shetab payment systems
US does not allow Kiev to strike inside Russia by ATACMS missiles since late spring — WSJ
"Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, developed the ‘review mechanism’ to decide" on Ukraine’s request to use long-range weapons made by the US and the ones provided by European countries and depending on American intelligence and components, according to the report
Israel attacks energy facilities in Sanaa — TV
According to Al Masirah, Israel attacked a fuel filling station of the Yemen Petroleum Company and the Haziz power plant
Ukrainian special services use embassies to transfer weapons to Africa — association
Alexander Ivanov emphasized that Ukraine was seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that had declared their independence from the West
Houthis repel raid of most Israeli planes — TV
"The air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the Israeli enemy aircraft that participated in the raid, forcing them to leave [Yemeni airspace]," the channel's source said
At least 12 people killed in clashes west of Libyan capital — TV
According to Al Hadath, the clashes on the outskirts of Tripoli began after an attempt by an unknown armed group to assassinate commander of the 55th brigade Muammar al-Dawi, loyal to the Government of National Unity of Libya
China seeks political settlement of Iran issue — diplomat
The senior Chinese diplomat pointed out that the process of resolving this issue is "once again at a critical crossroads"
INTERVIEW: India, Russia have no problems in payment for oil imports — envoy
Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations Ajay Sahai told TASS earlier that there were billions of rupees in Indian banks belonging to Russian exporters
US-backed attempted state coup underway in Venezuela, says defense chief
"What we witness today is another state coup being organized by far-right extremists backed by imperialistic forces namely by the North American imperialism and its allies," Vladimir Padrino Lopez said
Meeting between Putin, Zelensky was not discussed in Alaska, topic raised later — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that after this meeting, the Russian president clearly stated in a telephone conversation with the American leader that "we are ready to continue direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations that began in Istanbul"
Former Trump adviser pitches his political consulting services to Zaluzhny — daily
The Guardian said that Ukrainian lawmakers, public activists, and representatives of business leaders have been increasingly frequenting the Ukrainian embassy in London, which may indicate preparations for a future election campaign
Russia is at the forefront of developing thermonuclear fusion technologies — Putin
Thanks to the formed backlog, developments in this area are already being used to create a whole range of applied solutions, the President stated
Vance hopes conflict in Ukraine to be resolved within six months
US Vice President said that he was aware of the impossibility of ending the conflict overnight, adding that the United States would continue to seek a settlement through diplomatic means
Russian official sees Germany’s economic crisis as result of 'bad policies'
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that these bad policies continued
United Kingdom may have to apply to IMF for loan due to economic problems — newspaper
"We will not be able to roll over debt, we will not be able to meet pensions payments, benefits will be hard to pay out," Professor of the University of Cambridge Jagjit Chadha said, cited by The Daily Telegraph
Russia plans to hire Indian nationals in machinery, electronics sectors
"There is manpower requirement in Russia and India has a skilled manpower," Ambassador of India to Russia Vinay Kumar said
Kiev to receive more than 3,000 US air-launched missiles during six weeks — WSJ
The military aid package totaled $850 mln, according to the sources
Putin points to constant changes in conditions, methods of warfare
"If you fall a few weeks behind, you face increasing losses," the Russian leader noted
Kiev steps up attacks on Russian territory after Alaska summit — diplomat
The number of attacks on civilian targets rising from 300 to 430 per day, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime said
Kiev loses almost 4,400 troops, mercenaries near LPR over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian armed forces increased the number of counterattacks and terrorist attacks against civilians last week
West interested in Ukraine’s security guarantees, not peace initiatives — Russian official
The Ukrainian authorities are desperately seeking to freeze the conflict in order to pull up reserves, refresh them and attack Russia again, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region’s military and civilian administration, said
Britain to extend training of Ukrainian troops in 2026
The training period, which has been extended from five to seven weeks, is carried out mainly in the UK
Lukashenko says health fine, despite insinuations
According to the President of Belarus, he has recently undergone a full medical checkup
Israel's strike on Yemen violates sovereignty of all Arab countries — Hamas
Movement called on all Arab and Islamic countries to "support Yemen in the face of this attack" and thanked supporters of the rebel movement Ansar Allah, Houthis for their actions against Israel
About 80 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours
A civilian was wounded in a drone strike on farm machinery working in a field near the Balki farmstead, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Sweden to allocate $79 mln to Kiev to cover funding gap in state budget
An estimated amount of up to $40 bln in aid will be needed to bridge the financing gap
FSB detains woman who smuggled bomb hidden inside icon to agency’s office in Crimea
The bomb contained foreign-made plastic explosives and a mechanism triggered by a code
EU to discuss new options of using proceeds from frozen Russian assets — Politico
EU countries will also discuss the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions
Ukraine may suffer military defeat should Trump’s peace plan falter — The Daily Telegraph
According to the newspaper, as the prospects for a swift peace settlement recede, the battlefield situation for Ukraine has become increasingly problematic
Romanov murders: Poll reveals near 60% of Russians see Czar’s family homicide as atrocity
Most Russians believe that the execution of the Royal family is a heinous unjustified crime
US’ partners may not receive equivalent security guarantees as Israel — expert
According to Sun Degang, following the end of the Second World War, Israel and the United States have been maintaining special relations, incomparable to those with Washington’s other partners
Zelensky should seek consensus for meeting with Putin — Chinese newspaper
Vladimir Zelensky should be reminded that before Moscow and Kiev can reach any agreement on the core issues, no meeting between him and Putin is likely to produce any desirable result," the newspaper noted
Finnish president hopes relations with Russia to mend after special operation in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb hopes that new relations with Russia will be very practical
Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC
According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict"
Press review: Ukraine tries to derail peace talks as Trump okays missile supply to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 25th
Ukrainian opposition politician sees Zelensky leading Europe up into the slaughter
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the United States has turned Ukraine into an American colony that Europe will have to defend with a resource deal
More than 20 de facto hostages from Kursk Region remain in Ukraine — Medinsky
The civilians of the Kursk Region detained by Ukraine in 2024 were de facto abducted and became hostages, the Presidential Aide and head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine said
China, Russia dynamically develop cooperation at various levels — lawmaker
Earlier, it was reported that a Russian parliamentary delegation led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in China for an official visit
Read more
Durov calls his arrest mistake of French police
Pavel Durov said that a year later, the investigation against him failed to reveal any guilt of him, or Telegram
Russia, Ukraine complete ‘146 for 146’ formula exchange, 8 Kursk Region residents returned
The Russian Defense Ministry noted the mediation efforts made by the UAE in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity
Russia hopes attempts to disrupt negotiation process on Ukraine will be thwarted — Lavrov
Vladimir Zelensky "is also being stubborn, putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with Putin, no matter what", the Russian foreign minister added
Ukraine has right to be if it ‘releases’ people who chose different path — Lavrov
"Democracy is when people have the opportunity to vote. People have voted and expressed their opinion," the Russian foreign minister said
Trump tells Orban he is very angry about Ukraine's attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline
The US leader expressed his support for Hungary and Slovakia and confirmed that he considers Viktor Orban "a great friend"
France summons Italian envoy in wake of minister’s call to send Macron fight in Ukraine
The French Foreign Ministry dismissed these remarks as unacceptable
Russia to reciprocate, if Finland takes neutral stance on Ukraine — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that Finland has recently taken increasingly Russophobic positions
Russia-Europe ties may resume after Ukraine conflict, but won’t be same — Finnish leader
Relations between the Baltic Sea states and Moscow are currently frozen, the Finnish president noted
Ukrainian soldiers who have fled to Romania is equal to army corps — Russian military
Data from the Ukrainian border guard service indicates that since the start of 2025 alone, approximately 5,000 individuals have crossed into Romania, a figure sufficient to assemble a mechanized brigade
Sanitary watchdog detects no excess of radiation level standards in Kursk Region
Monitoring and control of the radiation situation in the Kursk Region continue, the press service of Rospotrebnadzor added
Kiev’s envoy refused to talk to US vice president after Trump-Zelensky blow-up — newspaper
The paper notes that after the Oval Office incident, JD Vance’s team apparently wanted to contact potential Ukrainian presidential candidates
Explosion reported in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Sumy
An air raid warming is currently in effect for the Sumy Region
Russia takes Ukraine's eyes in the sky almost completely out — security service
According to enemy intelligence, nearly all Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are being shot down along the front
SpaceX cancels 10th launch of Starship prototype due to technical issues
No information about a new launch date has been provided yet
Moldova approves only two polling stations in Russia for parliamentary polls
According to the CEC, Moldovans from Russia showed the greatest activity during pre-registration, on the basis of which the CEC had decided on the number of polling stations
Russian parliamentary delegation arrives on official visit to China
The two sides plan to discuss ways to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation between Russia and China and to expand cooperation in various areas, including the economy, security, tourism, culture, education, and science
Ukraine signs deal on joint production of 'long-range UAVs' with Lithuania — defense chief
According to Denis Shmygal, this document will help Ukrainian companies expand in Lithuania and create opportunities for technology exchange between the countries
Russian, Chinese navies complete joint patrol in Pacific Ocean
In the central Pacific Ocean, the ships carried out anti-submarine tasks with deck-based aircraft flights
Russian troops step up pace of liberating Donetsk region — DPR head
Russian troops engaged in battles with Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Konstantinovka and are improving their positions in the Krasny Liman direction
Houthis intend to attack Israel in response to attacks on Sanaa — source
According to the Israel Defense Forces, the military attacked the Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including the presidential palace complex, two power plants and a fuel depot
Kurds impose curfew in Raqqa in northern Syria — TV
Earlier, the group’s press service issued a communique reporting that Kurdish fighters had repelled an attack on their command post in the city of Al-Junaynah on Sunday
India, Russia discussing simpler payments for all categories of travelers
"There are several banks which have branches in India and are currently making transactions easier for a variety of travelers, including students and tourists from Russia," the Indian Ambassador in Moscow Vinay Kumar said
Kursk NPP’s third unit unloaded by 50% — Rosenergoatom
The radiation background at the industrial site of the Kursk NPP and the adjacent territory has not changed and corresponds to natural values, the press service noted
India to buy oil where it is beneficial — Ambassador
"US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," Vinay Kumar noted
Russia splits NATO, forces West to recognize need for dialogue — expert
Now the leaders of Western European countries will have to "get out of the trench that they dug for Russia, but into which they fell themselves," added Endre Szymo
Hungary rejects Ukraine’s threats over Druzhba oil pipeline — foreign minister
"We call on Vladimir Zelensky to stop threatening Hungary and not to endanger our energy security," Peter Szijjarto said
Putin, Trump want peace in Ukraine, but actions of EU politicians show opposite — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also said that Russia had offered a diplomatic peaceful settlement several times
Syria, Israel make progress towards security agreement — Syrian president
Ahmed al-Sharaa aiso noted the importance of economic integration between the countries of the Middle East
Neo-Nazi activist warns Zelensky over deal to cede Donbass region
According to the newspaper, these views gained popularity with the younger generation of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians
West fails to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza despite concern for human rights — envoy
According to the Iranian ambassador, Israel is waging war in Gaza "against defenseless, innocent people"
Ukraine loses 1,270 troops in all directions of special military operation in 24 hours
Units of Battlegroup West improved their tactical position
Kiev’s ‘exchange fund’ nears zero, Russia has thousands more Ukrainian POWs — Medinsky
The Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine also said that recently the Russian Military Historical Society handed over several thousand books to the institutions where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held, including textbooks on the history of Russia in the 20th century and pamphlets about Bandera
Russian armed forces liberate Filiya in Dnepropetrovsk region — defense ministry
According to information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, five settlements were previously liberated in the region
Russia strikes Ukrainian defense industry enterprise, temporary military deployment points
Russian air defense systems have intercepted four guided aerial bombs and 160 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
US economist calls on Europe to normalize relations with Russia
Jeffrey Sachs pointed out that Europe, especially Germany, had a successful experience of economic ties with Russia
Iranian ambassador says Israeli operation to capture Gaza to be major crime
According to Kazem Jalali, the decision to carry out the operation shows that the Israeli side "ignores all human rules"
Europe demonstrates impotence in conflict in Ukraine — former French ambassador
Gerard Araud said that the heads of European states repeatedly insist on being adamant with Russia, "but they do not offer practical means to achieve victory, which is impossible in the current conditions
Polish president blocks bill on extending aid to Ukrainian refugees
Karol Nawrocki explained that the legislation failed to include restrictions on child allowances, arguing that such benefits should only be paid to Ukrainians who are officially employed
Expert calls Russian Navy latest frigate 'sea terminator' frightening US military
The Project 22350 frigate is a modular launcher platform that can address the tasks of detecting and destroying priority targets in the coastal area and elements of carrier strike groups, including aircraft cruisers, Alexander Stepanov explained
Zelensky won’t be able to shift focus from issue of Russian language in Ukraine — Lavrov
Vladimir Zelensky told reporters earlier that Ukraine did not intend to grant Russian the status of a state language as part of the settlement of the conflict with Russia
Eswatini activists demand cancellation of deportation agreement with US — TV
Previously, King Mswati III of Eswatini stated that those deported from the US do not pose a threat and that accepting them is due to good relations with Washington
Ukrainian troops roll back after failed counterattacks — Kharkov regional official
It’s certainly absurd to say that the Ukrainian armed forces are counterattacking and securing some victories, Vitaly Ganchev said
Kiev needs guarantees ‘roughly corresponding’ to NATO membership — German foreign minister
Johann Wadephul said that the list of states that will provide security guarantees to Ukraine should be expanded beyond Europe, primarily at the expense of the United States
US sees security guarantees, territories key to Ukrainian deal — JD Vance
"So, whether we solve those issues — we've actually identified the two critical issues, one to Ukrainians, one to the Russians", US Vice President said
Lavrov sees mutual respect between Putin and Trump
The Russian foreign minister also said that Vladimir Zelensky, long before the special military operation, in an interview with a Western media outlet, he called the residents of Donbass not people, but "individuals"
US does not rule out sanctions against Russia, decisions to be made individually — Vance
US Vice President noted that the US administration had previously increased customs duties on India, which is one of Russia's key partners
Kharkov regional official says he hopes for liberation of entire region by Russian forces
"The most important thing for us is indeed our Kharkov land - many people are waiting for Russia there," Vitaly Ganchev stressed
Ukrainian troops ignite forests in Kherson Region to intimidate residents — governor
Vladimir Saldo specified that over 180,000 hectares of woods were planted after the Great Patriotic War to restore the region’s ecology after combat
Poll reveals 70% of Britons not happy with government measures against illegal migration
Just 9% of respondents believe the ruling Labour Party is best suited to address illegal migration
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Top Ukrainian diplomat lambasts his Hungarian counterpart’s statements
This week, the Ukrainian military carried out several strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory
UN World Food Programme head slams situation in Gaza as ‘catastrophic’
Since March 2, 2025, aid from international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies has ceased reaching the Gaza Strip
EU remains hostage to US military protection, ex-WTO chief says
According to Pascal Lamy, the EU is unable to resist US President Donald Trump’s trade deal and tariffs and is accepting unfavorable provisions because it is unwilling to take responsibility for supporting Kiev
Attack on Kursk NPP attempt to escalate conflict with uncontrollable consequences — ZNPPPP
"This signals the erasure of red lines," Communications Director of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant Yevgeniya Yashina said
